Drewry Volunteer Fire Department was organized by 19 community residents in 1963. On Saturday, the department celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Among those attending were charter members John Bernard Holtzman and Wilson Fleming, along with Helen Moore, who answered the phone for the fire department before the use of pagers.
Local and state elected officials joined local emergency responders and community residents to celebrate Drewry Volunteer Fire Department — and its current and former members who have played a role in keeping the area safe for six decades.
“I thank every first responder, especially volunteer firefighters. They keep us safe,” said North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey. “This is a big day for Warren and Vance counties.”
Ed Brinson, deputy director of the North Carolina State Firefighters’ Association, described volunteer firefighters as the grassroots of fire firefighters in North Carolina.
People who live in the community of Drewry and surrounding areas have a long history of service with Drewry Volunteer Fire Department. Corey Brooks, member and chaplain of the fire department, recognized retired fire department members who are still living: Robert Burnette, Ronald Raines, Randy Curtis, Eugene Wilson, Cran Wilson, Ron Pittman, Randy Holtzmann and Laura Holtzmann.
In some cases, service in the fire department has extended across multiple generations. Current Drewry Fire Chief Charles Holtzman is the oldest son of charter member John Bernard Holtzman. Other family members who are active members of the fire department include Jerry Holtzman, Justin Holtzman, Kyle Holtzman and Mariah Morgan.
Drewry Volunteer Fire Department was organized as an auxiliary of Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Around 1980, the auxiliary system was dissolved.
The department had 19 charter members: Leonard Bender, CB Curtis, Jr., Kenneth Daeke, Charles Ellington, William B. Ellington, Ellis Fleming, Marshall Fleming, Morris Fleming, Jr., Roger Fleming, Wilson Fleming, John Bernard Holtzman, Luther Kimball, Paul Lancaster, AE Liles, Stanley Norwood, Felix Ranes, James Watkins, Ed W. White and Vernon Whitmore.
The first Drewry firehouse was housed in what was the Drewry school building, which the community purchased from a Mr. Daeke. The fire department and the Drewry Community Club worked together to raise money for firefighting equipment and to make repairs to the building, which housed both the department and the club.
The fire department began with two trucks and, in 1965, added a Dodge weapons carrier that was revamped for use as a brush truck. New apparatus and equipment have been added since then.
On July 1, 1984, the firehouse burned. In October of that year, Drewry Volunteer Fire Department moved into its present building, which was constructed at the same location on Manson Road.
In 2008, a substation on the Drewry-Virginia Line Road was added to better protect the citizens of the community.
The department serves Warren and Vance counties, Interstate 85 and the Kerr Lake area with firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
Since 1963, Drewry Volunteer Fire Department has had six chiefs: C.B. Curtis, Jr., James Watkins, A.P. Holtzmann, Jr., Randy Curtis, Jerry Holtzman and its current chief, Charles Holtzman.
