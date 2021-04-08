Warren County Schools will conduct kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Parents and their child or children to be registered should go to the elementary school in their attendance zone: Mariam Boyd, 103 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton; Northside K-8, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina; or Vaughan, 2936 US Hwy. 158 east, Macon. Facemasks will be required. Children will need to be screened during registration.
To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2021.
Parents should bring the following to registration: their child’s birth certificate (official copy), shot record, Social Security card and health assessment (due 30 days after enrollment); proof of residence (light bill, water bill, gas bill) and parent’s ID.
For more information, contact the following:
• Mariam Boyd: Blair Brantley or Sheila Kearney, 252-257-3695
• Northside: Edith Ayala or Jill Ellis, 252-456-2656
• Vaughan: Amy Wharton, 252-257-6802
