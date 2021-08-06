The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a School Supply Giveaway from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
The event will be held on the front field near the walking track. Supplies that will be available will vary depending on grade level.
The School Supply Giveaway will include music by D.J. MIC DUB, games and other activities. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.
The giveaway is made possible through the nonprofit law enforcement organization Community Law Enforcement and a partnership with businesses, organizations, churches and individuals. The nonprofit is designed to accept donations and apply for grants to assist with community needs.
For more information about the giveaway, contact Major John Branche at 252-432-4662, Lt. Marcus West at 252-213-2954 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364.
