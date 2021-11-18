Angelina Caison of Hollister was crowned as the 2021-22 Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Princess during a Crowning Ceremony on Nov. 7.
Caison, of the Haliwa-Saponi and Waccamaw Siouan people, is the daughter of Brian and Etiska Caison. She is the granddaughter of Virginia Caison and the late Jimmy Caison; and Annette Hedgepeth, and Bobby and Brenda Lynch. H
She attends Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, where she is a representative for the school’s Title VI Indian Education Program. Caison also attends Nash Community College.
She has participated in a number of community activities, including culture class, bead class and the Red Earth Youth Council. Caison attends Mount Bethel Baptist Church, where she is active with the Acteen’s Praise Team and member of the Youth Choir. She is a junior firefighter with the Arcola Fire Department. In the future, Caison plans to attend college, but is undecided about her major at this point.
As 2021-22 Miss Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Princess, she wants to encourage young people to let their voices be known. Her platform, “A Voice for the Youth,” focuses on initiating a stronger bond between youth, adults and elders through a talking circle, and developing a place for the youth council to come together and work to create an environment where they feel comfortable speaking up in a judgment-free space so that youth will know they are heard.
“I want to say thank you to the Tribal Council and Princess Committee for letting me have this opportunity,” she said. “I want to thank my family, the community, and above all, God, for the support I’ve been given.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.