A Boating Safety Class will be held Saturday, May 13, at Longbridge VFD, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Training starts at 8 a.m. and is done so by certified instructors.
The training will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. At completion, you will be given your Boating Safety card, prior to your leaving.
Class fee is $40 per person, which covers all course materials. The fee is payable at time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current State and CDC guideline for COVID.
Call 252 537-9877 for enrollment or questions for this training class.
