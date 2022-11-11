Registration is now open for Christmas activities offered by the Warren County Parks and Recreation department: Holiday Kids Crafts and Grinch’s Night Out.
Holiday Kids Crafts
Holiday Kids Crafts will be held from 6-6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20.
The craft program will be held at Warren County Memorial Library for ages 5-12. All supplies are included.
Registration will continue through Dec. 1. The registration fee is $5.
Register online at www.warrencountync.com/345/parks-recreation.
Grinch’s Night Out
Grinch’s Night Out will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
The event, designed for ages 5-12, will include a night of games, crafts, dinner and a movie in this Grinch-themed event, which is free of charge to the public.
Register online at www.warrencountync.com/345/parks-recreation.
