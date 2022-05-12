North Carolina Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee named Officer Michael Wyche of Warren Correctional Institution as the state’s Correctional Officer of the Year during the state prison system’s recent annual awards ceremony.
Besides his regular duties at the Warren County prison, Wyche is commander of the Rifle Team for the regional Prisons Emergency Response Team, which handles special situations from facility searches to tracking escaped offenders. The award, he said, is for “doing the hard work and having a determination to make a difference.”
The prison system’s awards ceremony was held during N.C. Correctional Officer and Correctional Employees Week. Top officials from state government thanked prisons staff for their commitment to protecting the public.
“Every day, you all save our lives,” Kristi Jones, chief of staff to Gov. Roy Cooper, told prisons staff. “You risk your lives every day to save our lives.”
N. C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr., who once worked as a correctional officer, agreed that prisons jobs are tough, but they are also “a calling to serve.”
“I’m grateful that each day, you wake up and go to our facilities, where you keep all of us safe, both inside and outside the prison walls,” Buffaloe said.
Officer Wyche began his correctional career at Warren Correctional in 1998. Warden Shanticia Hawkins praised Wyche as “the standard. He represents what all correctional officers in the department could be.”
“Everyone at Warren Correctional sees what he does every day,” Hawkins added. “He inspires all of us.”
The awards ceremony also recognized the top warden and dozens of staff in all prisons areas, from maintenance to rehabilitative programs to correctional supervisors.
“We’re here to formally recognize the best of the best corrections professionals in North Carolina,” Commissioner Ishee said. “We want to honor our team members who have done extraordinary service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.