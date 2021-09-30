Residents of Warren County’s three municipalities — Macon, Norlina and Warrenton — who are not registered to vote must register by Friday, Oct. 8, in order to cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 Municipal Elections.
Yesterday was observed as National Voter Registration Day, but local elections officials indicate that it is not too late to register to vote before the Municipal Elections or for registered voters to make sure that their information is up to date.
To register, check voter information or for more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections by calling 252-257-2114 or visit the office in the John Graham Annex Building at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton.
In addition, online voter registration is available through the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for anyone with a North Carolina driver’s license or who has used other DMV services. The DMV website also allows voters to update their registrations, except for name changes. For more information and a link to this service, go to the Online Voter Registration section of ncsbe.gov.
