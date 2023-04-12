Husband and wife business team Demetrius Hunter and LaTonya Andrews-Hunter watch as daughter Nuuri prepares to cut the ribbon, marking the official opening of Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market in Norlina on Saturday. The chilly, rainy weather didn’t dampen the excitement as elected officials, representatives of multiple businesses and organizations, and community residents gathered to celebrate the market, which offers produce and meats from area farmers, along with juices and more. Peanut & Zelb’s Produce Market, located at 137 Hyco St., Norlina, is open from noon until 6 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. See additional photographs from the ribbon-cutting celebration in the attached photo gallery.
