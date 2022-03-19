The US Coast Guard Lake Gaston Flotilla will host a Boating America Safety Class on April 9 beginning at 8 a.m.
Training is done by certified instructors. The training will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
At completion, participants will be given Boating Safety Cards.
The class fee is $30 per person, which covers all course materials. The fee is payable at time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19.
Training will be held at Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Call 252 537-9877 for enrollment or questions for this training class.
