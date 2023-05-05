The Warren County Memorial Library recently installed a self-checkout kiosk for visitors. Patrons wishing to avoid a line or hoping to maintain privacy regarding library materials may use the self-checkout kiosk by scanning their library card, or manually entering their account number on the touch screen.
Library staff will be available if patrons need help navigating the self-checkout process.
“The Warren County Memorial Library continues to seek opportunities to modernize library operations, and provide the best services and resources to the community,” said Library Director Christy Bondy. “The self-checkout kiosk streamlines library operations and gives a measure of anonymity with checkouts.”
The library received non-recurring state funding from the State Library of North Carolina, which fully funded the purchase and installation of the self-service kiosk.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
