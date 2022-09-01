After a successful Summer Camp, the Haliwa-Saponi Boys & Girls Club will hold a Back to School Carnival on Saturday, Sept. 3., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Haliwa-Saponi Pow Wow Grounds, 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
The event will include games, food and more.
Admission is free for active club members, $10 for adults age 18 and up, $5 for students age 7-17, $2 for children age 4-6, and free for children age 1-3.
Those who would like to volunteer to help set up at 8 a.m. Saturday morning are asked to contact the club at 252-257-9195. Vending space is still available.
The Boys and Girls Club is accepting after school tutoring and mentoring students in grade 1-12. The cost is $20 for the year until Jan. 1, 2023. Members in good standing will be grandfathered in with the original cost.
