Jane Ball-Groom.jpg

Warren County author Jane Ball-Groom presents “From Buckboard to Boardroom: Celebrating Women-The Power of Telling Our Stories and Sharing Our Gifts” at the Warren County Memorial Library on  March 30. The  library planned the special event  to celebrate Women’s History Month. The program gave attendees a glimpse into the lives and stories of women authors past and present with a focus on themes of purpose, passion and hope.