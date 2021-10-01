Applications are being accepted for the Coley Springs Scholarship, designed for full-time college students to use as a means of securing financial assistance. College students from Warren County and surrounding areas are eligible to apply.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church is conducting the application process electronically this year.
Applications are accepted twice each year. The deadline to apply for the spring semester is Nov. 1. Applications for the fall semester are due June 1.
Applicants will be asked to write an essay of no more than two pages to explain their need and how receiving the Coley Springs Scholarship will aid them in obtaining their education.
Applications should email signed and dated letters of recommendation on letterhead from an active member of their church and their college to coleyspringsscholarship@yahoo.com. First semester freshmen have the option of providing a letter from high school. Previous applicants should obtain a letter of recommendation from a different person from their former high school.
Applications must also include the student’s official transcript of their college grades. First semester freshmen may use their last high school transcript. Transcripts must be emailed by the applicant’s college or high school.
The application, documents and transcripts must be emailed to the Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Committee at coleyspringsscholarship@yahoo.com.
If the application for a scholarship is approved, payment will be made directly to the college. Recipients must provide their college ID in order for checks to be sent.
A pdf of the application form and instructions is attached to this article.
