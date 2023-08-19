The mission of the Lake Gaston 911 Task Force is to educate the public in order to help save lives and aid in improving the 911 operations in our rural areas. In support of that effort, Sherry Herzing (founder and executive director of the Task Force) and two members of the LKG 911 board of directors recently met with Trey Lewis and David Webb, the regional directors for North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Congressman Don Davis, respectively, to discuss issues impacting rural 911 systems.
Herzing said, “Not only do we educate the public; we also educate elected officials about rural 911 issues they may not be aware of to get support to help make systemic changes to address some of these issues and improve outcomes.”
The Task Force team presented Task Force accomplishments to date, such as providing classes for CPR and first aid, implementing a recognition program for our rural first responders, educating on the importance of reflective signage for homes and boat docks to assist emergency responders to get to where they are needed, and much more. Also discussed were areas where issues still persist that hinder first responders when performing their vital work. For example, consistent, reliable broadband is still not available in all rural areas, and cell phones – a primary method used when people are calling for help – do not get reception in all areas of our counties.
The goal of the Lake Gaston (LKG) 911 Task Force is to work in partnership with all decision-making levels from federal to state to local bodies, helping advance the policies and resources needed to support all rural first responders and enhance the overall 911 system. If you would like to be involved in helping the Task Force to be the voice for our 911 heroes and to make positive changes in rural areas, contact them at lkg911taskforce@gmail.com. You can find out more about the LKG 911 Task Force at their website, lkgtaskforce.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.