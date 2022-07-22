Warren Family Institute, Inc. is offering the ”Nurturing Parenting Program” with classes scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The Nurturing Parenting Program is a 12-16-week curriculum that targets families with children from birth to five years of age. It is designed to promote learning through individual lessons, assessments, evaluations and home practice assignments.
Parents are encouraged to develop relationships with their children in order to provide closeness through bonding and attachment. Parents learn age-appropriate developmental expectations of their children. Building self-worth empowers individuals to treat others with respect. Other topics to be discussed are techniques for handling challenging conflicts and the use of proper discipline when necessary.
Classes take place in a supportive and confidential atmosphere and are free of charge to the public. Sessions are held each Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at WFI, located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, Bldg. #6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center.
Individuals interested in participating in the “Nurturing Parenting Program” may contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc., at 252-257-1134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.