There will be a meeting to discuss the creation of a Warrenton Area Business Association on Thursday, April 22, at the Frontier Warren co-working space, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for mingling, drinks and nibbles. Discussion starts at 6 p.m.
Those attending should bring their ideas for what the business association could look like, do and be about. The idea is for everyone to create this together.
Everyone is welcome.
