Warren County Health Health Department will conducted at Moderna (first dose) COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 16, at the health department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Adults age 18 and older are eligible. Call the health department at 252-257-1185 to schedule an appointment.
If you have received any other vaccines of any kind (flu, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, etc.) within the past 14 days, you must wait at least 14 days to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
If you have been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19, you must wait 14 days after being diagnosed as positive or exposed and have no symptoms to receive your vaccine.
If you have been in the hospital for COVID-19 and received antibody therapy, you must wait 90 days to receive your vaccine.
