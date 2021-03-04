The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the award of $19 million for the Coharie Tribe, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Waccamaw Siouan Tribe, eligible North Carolina Native American Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities.
The allocations were designated for affordable housing activities in tribal communities as part of the more than $652 million in Indian Housing Block Grant formula funding awarded nationally to nearly 600 tribes and villages.
The Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of Hollister was designated to receive $968,988.
“The IHBG program supports the commitment of tribes across the country to their communities through funding affordable housing and housing activities,” said HUD Acting Secretary Matthew E. Ammon.
The IGBG Program is a formula grant that provides a range of affordable housing activities, including housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.
