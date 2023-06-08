The months of June and July are filled with excitement at the Warren County Memorial Library as people of all ages participate in the annual Summer Reading Program. However, this year is special.
After several years of virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all special activities related to the Summer Reading Program will be held in person at the library. The 2023 theme of “All Together Now” reflects the joy of once again being able to spend time together at the library.
“We can all come back together and enjoy each other’s company,” said Ky’el Owens, library assistant, Youth Services.
The Summer Reading Program is designed for people of all ages — from preschoolers through adults. Participants will receive a certificate if they read a specified number of books. Children 11 and under must read at least 10 books. Ages 12 through adult must read at least five books. The program and all activities are free of charge to the public.
“I want to remind people that the purpose of the Summer Reading Program is for people to take advantage of our collection, to read and enjoy the library,” Warren County Memorial Library Director Christy Bondy said.
She added that reading during the summer helps students to have successful school year. Bondy also reminds the public that they can check out up to 50 items per card, bringing plenty of opportunities for people of all ages to discover the joy of reading.
The Summer Reading Program will begin on Wednesday, June 14, with a variety of kickoff activities. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. Look for tables with sign-in sheets and other information after entering the library. Everyone who signs up will be automatically entered in the drawing for prizes. Funding for the prizes was donated by Friends of the Warren County Memorial Library.
After registering for the Summer Reading Program, participants will be directed to the Community Meeting Room for All Day Fun and Games, which will continue until 4 p.m. Games will include air hockey, arcade basketball, board games and more.
The Summer Reading Program will conclude with a finale and prize drawing on Monday, July 31, at noon. Participants do not have to be present to win. Drawing winners who are not at the finale will be contacted.
This year’s Summer Reading Program will offer a number of activities.
Warren County Schools will provide school lunches to school-aged children at the library from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays between June 20 and Aug. 3.
The library will host Warren County Cooperative Extension’s Chef Boyardee Camp from noon-1 p.m. on June 15, 22 and 29, and July 13, 20 and 27. The camp is designed for students in grades three through five, with a maximum of 20 participants.
Registration is free of charge. To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/chefcamp23.
Featured programs
The library will offer a number of special events as part of the Summer Reading Program:
• Sylvan Heights Bird Park, Tuesday, June 20, from 1-2 p.m. See live birds and learn interesting facts about each one.
• Cosplay Runway, Monday, June 26, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dress up as your favorite character from anime, video games, television and film, and show off your look on the library’s runway.
• Big Bang Boom!, Tuesday, June 27, from 1-2 p.m. The musical group out of Greensboro writes songs with a pop sensibility by mixing alternative, hip-hop, rock, country and other genres to create music that children and adults can enjoy.
• Bright Star Touring Theatre, Tuesday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m. The national touring theatre company out of Asheville presents live performances for children (but adults will enjoy them, too).
• All Day Fun and Games, Wednesday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Try a range of activities, such as board games, miniature basketball, giant Connect Four and checkers, air hockey and more.
• Video Game Club Lock-In, Thursday, July 27, from 3:30-10 p.m. Teenagers and young adults are invited to a chaperoned evening of fellowship and video games in the special after-hours program. Registration and signed permission slips are required. Space is limited and will be granted on a first come first served basis. Pizza will be served.
Other activities
Additional summer activities include the following:
• Music All Around the World with Shavon Russell Jones, June 17 beginning at 11 a.m.
• StarLab portable planetarium, June 12 and 19 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. Seating for 30-minute sessions is on a first come, first served basis.
• Kickin’ with Ky’el: Wednesday, June 21, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., “Musical Chairs”; Wednesday, July 26, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., “Simon Says.” Join Ky’el for a fun, upbeat program geared toward preschoolers and early elementary students.
• Video Game Club, Wednesday, July 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Teens and young adults can stop by the library to play Nintendo Switch games together. Attendees will be rotated in and out of active play to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate.
• Anime and Manage Book Club, Monday, July 17, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Who Am I, Anime Edition”; Monday, July 24, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Anime ‘Jeopardy!’” This book club, geared toward teens and young adults, allow participants to discuss the anime and manga they enjoy, or for beginnings to get recommendations. Each meeting features a themed activity or competition.
• Guess That Tune, Monday, July 10, from 11 a.m.-noon. How quickly can you figure out what song is playing? Compete against other participants or enjoy listening to songs you may not have heard in a while. The game is geared toward adults, but will feature music spanning several decades, perfect for the whole family.
• LEGO Build & Play, Wednesday, June 28, from 10 a.m.-noon. Build with the library’s LEGO bricks. The activity allows children to learn as the play by discovering basic engineering concepts and working together to bring a vision to reality.
Movie Matinees
• Thursday, June 15, at 3 p.m.: “DC League of Super-Pets” (rated PG with a one hour, 45 minute runtime.)
• Thursday, June 22, at 3 p.m.: “Disney’s Pinocchio” 2022 version (rated PG with a one hour, 45 minute runtime).
• Monday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m.: “Princess Mononoke” (rated PG-13 with a two hour, 13 minute runtime).
• Wednesday, July 12, at noon, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (rated PG with a two hour, two minute runtime).
• Monday, July 17, at noon, “Okko’s Inn” (rated PG with a one hour, 35 minute runtime).
• Monday, July 24, at noon, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (rated PG with a one hour, 35 minute runtime).
Everyone at the Warren County Memorial Library is excited to welcome the community for Summer Reading Program activities.
“You can meet new people and build relationships,” Owens said.
“We are thrilled,” Bondy said. “We hope that people will come and enjoy the programs since we’re all back in person, and see what the library has to offer.”
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
