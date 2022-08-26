Mounted Eagle’s Ministries International will host MEMI’s Summer Fest from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
The event is free of charge to the public and will include a yard sale, food vendors, other vendors with items that include jewelry, and other activities.
Food plates with meat, sides, dessert and drink will also be sold. For more information about the food plate menu, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/MEMI2014. Bring lawn chairs and umbrellas for the day’s activities.
For information about becoming a vendor or to pre-order a food plate, email MountedEaglesMin2014@gmail.com or contact Joanna Nelson at 252-352-3649.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.