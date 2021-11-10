Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock did not file for re-election during the regular filing period for the Nov. 2 Municipal Elections. However, he retained his seat after receiving more than 120 write-in votes.
Tarleasha W. Seward, the only candidate who filed for the Norlina mayor’s position during the filing period, received a total of 52 votes.
The initial results that were available last Tuesday night indicated the number of write-in votes that were cast, but did not include the names. That meant that the Warren County Board of Elections had to read every ballot in order to tabulate the results.
Aycock, who conducted a formal write-in campaign over the past few weeks, received a total of 123 votes. There was one other write-in vote for an unspecified person. According to the Board of Elections, a write-in candidate must receive at least five votes in order to be listed by name.
In the race for seats on the Norlina Town Board, incumbents Tyrone Simes Sr. and Charles Smiley received the most votes, with 156 with 152, respectively. Incumbents Dennis Carrington and Claude O’Hagan garnered 96 votes each. Challenger Shavon Marie Russell Jones received 59 votes.
Election Night results indicated that write-in votes were cast for Norlina town commissioner. After reviewing ballots with these votes, the Board of Elections reported that Denny Burrows garnered 89 write-in votes. Incumbent board member Roger Jackson, who did not file for re-election, received nine write-in votes, and there were an additional nine write-in votes for unspecified people.
There were also write-in votes in the election for Warrenton mayor and town commissioners, but these did not impact the outcome of the election.
Incumbent Mayor Walter Gardner, Jr. retained his seat with 223 votes. Incumbent Town Commissioner Mark Wethington garnered five write-in votes for mayor. An additional 25 write-in votes were cast, but names were not listed because none received five or more votes.
Warrenton’s registered voters elected three candidates to the town board to serve four-year terms. Receiving the most votes were Jason Young with 172, incumbent Mary Lang Hunter (incumbent) with 168 and Aaron Ayscue with 152. In addition, John Mooring received 91 votes, Mark W. Wethington (incumbent) received 76 votes, and David T. Woodson received 61. Seven write-in votes were cast. Names were not listed because none gathered five or more votes.
Warrenton citizens also elected a town commissioner to serve a two-year term. That will be George A. (Al) Fleming, who received 154 votes. Incumbent commissioner Edna Scott received 117, and there was one write-in vote.
Election Night results stand in the town of Macon. Mayor Carroll Harris will retain his position, receiving 16 votes.
Macon voters also elected all five members of the town board of commissioners. James H. Boyd, Jr. received 18 votes, Loyd King and Glenn R. Riggan each received 16 votes, and Joanne Reese and Wanda C. Thompson each garnered 15 votes. There was one write-in vote.
