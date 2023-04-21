A sign that summer is not far off has returned to Warren County.
Carrie Macey of the Hecks Grove community reported that she saw her first hummingbirg of the season on April 6. She had put out a hummingbirg feed er the evening before —just in case— and noticed her first hummingbirfd of the yaer the following day.
Macey called the newspaper Tuesday afternoon to let local hummingbird lovers know that it is time to fill up their feeders and put them out so that these tiny visitors to Warren County will have a little something
Macey believes that the hummingbird that came to her feeder earlier this month is one that she sees every year. This bird apparantly loves to arrive early and claim the feeder. Macey told the newspaper that at least two hummingbirds are visiting her yard now.
In the spring, Macey fills her hummingbird feeder half full of the sugar and water mixture that the tiny birds love. That way, if there aren’t many hummingbirds around yet, the food won’t spoil as quickly
During the hotter summer months, Macey likes to have two feeders out and fills them full of sugar-water. She has seen as many as 12 hummingbirds try to claim the same feeder.
Spotting the first hummingbird of the season has become something of an unofficial contest for Warren County residents.
As spring moves toward summer, hummingbird lovers will want to check their feeders to make sure they are in good shape, clean them or replace them if necessary, and fill them with a mixture of sugar and water to feed them during their stay in the local area.
Some local residents who have reported the first hummingbirds of the season in the past have developed an exact ratio of sugar to water. However, others go more by sight and what seems best based on the size of their feeders.
No matter the “secret recipe” for the perfect sugar-water concoction with whch to fill hummingbird feeders, many Warren County residents love to watch these tiny birds during spring and summer months and consider this a favorite pastime.
