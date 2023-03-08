Keep Warren County Beautiful’s Spring Litter Sweep kicks off as the first truckload of litter is picked up in front of convenience sites. Pictured are Clayton Fogg, left, and Earnest Solomon. The litter sweep continues through the month of March. Groups and individuals who would like to participate may call the Warren County Board of Elections Office at 252-257-2114. Supplies such as gloves, vests, pickup sticks and trash collection bags are available at the Board of Elections Office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building), and Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
