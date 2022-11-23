An information table regarding S-Line transit-oriented development work will be outside Rachel’s Whistle Stop at 123 Hyco St., Norlina on Friday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. During this time, consultants working with the NC DOT Rail Division will update community members on the development study being conducted in communities that have the potential for an S-Line rail stop.
The information table is a floating event, and residents are encouraged to come anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Warren County is continuing work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division to look into transit-oriented development planning initiatives involving the S-Line route in North Carolina. The S-Line is a rail line that connects Richmond, Va., down to Tampa, Fla.
The State of North Carolina’s S-Line project includes six other communities in the region that fall along a 95-mile-long section of the S-Line rail corridor, including Apex, Franklinton, Henderson, Raleigh, Sanford, Wake Forest and Youngsville.
Transit-oriented development has a goal to connect communities and public spaces by increasing accessibility without having to rely on a personal vehicle. An important aspect of this study is public engagement.
More information about the S-Line Transit Oriented Development Study can be found online at https://www.ncdot.gov/divisions/rail/s-line-study.
For more information, contact Charla Duncan, Warren County director of Community and Economic Development, at 252-257-3115 or by email at charladuncan@warrencountync.gov.
