High school graduation season will begin in Warren County on Friday, May 27, as the Warren Early College High School Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
The keynote speaker for graduation will be District Court Judge Benjamin S. Hunter, a Warren County native.
A 2002 graduate of Warren County High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University. Hunter majored in English and Secondary Education, graduating magna cum laude.
He initially pursued a career as a high school English teacher. After teaching for two years in New Bern, he returned home to teach in Warrenton.
Hunter entered law school at North Carolina Central University in Durham in 2010, and also served on the Law Review. He graduated cum laude in 2013.
After graduation and passing the bar exam, Hunter was hired by the district attorney for the Ninth Prosecutorial District. In this position, he prosecuted the District Court docket in Warren, Vance, Franklin and Granville counties. He prosecuted felonies in Vance County Superior Court, and then Franklin County Superior Court.
In June 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Hunter as a District Court judge for the 9th Judicial District.
Hunter is also an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, serving on the Pastor/Parrish Committee. He is a past president of the Ninth Judicial District Bar and serves as chairman of the Warren County Memorial Library Board of Trustees.
He and his wife, Meredith, live in Warrenton with their 6-year-old daughter, Ellen, and 4-year-old son, Charlie.
Warren Early College High School is the first of several public schools in Warren County where members of the Class of 2022 will earn their diplomas over the next few weeks.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School will hold commencement exercises on June 3. Graduation for Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School seniors will be held on June 11.
