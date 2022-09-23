A number of members were recognized for Member Excellence at a recent meeting of the Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for key women educators. To achieve this honor, members had to complete activities listed on a form during the past year that measured their attendance, participation in projects, financial contributions, networking and lifelong learning. Ashley Barnette, Awards Committee chair, made the presentation of certificates and pins. Members scoring enough points to achieve the award are sitting from left, Debra Clayton, Evelyn Hall, Betsy Clark and Shirley White; standing from left, Jenny O’Meara, Loree Harris, Dr. Sylvia Alston, Aimee Cooper, Nancy Tunstall, Sheila Robertson and Crystal Brantley; Not pictured, Hailey Stroud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.