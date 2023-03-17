The application period has opened for the NC Rural Center’s Homegrown training program for 13 North Carolina counties, including Warren. The training will be held April 18-20 in Pittsboro.
Homegrown Leaders is a three-day, regional leadership and community economic development training that equips existing and emergency leaders with the skills they need to plan and lead in addressing long-term and sustainable economic advancement in their community and region. The training is custom-designed for leaders and emergency leaders across multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, government, nonprofit, faith-based organizations, small business leaders and entrepreneurs, economic development professionals and other community-minded people.
You are eligible to apply if you live in or work in the following North Carolina counties: Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Granville, Lee, Moore, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake and Warren.
The Homegrown Leaders training program is designed to help participants:
• Gain an understanding of the importance of a regional lens for both building long-term solutions to common problems and innovative opportunities for growth.
• Learn and apply skills needed to address current and emerging critical issues and economic trends that will impact the future of their communities and regions.
• Build relationships by networking with other leaders from the region.
The cost for the training is $250. Limited scholarships are available. This is a competitive application process, and successful applicants will be notified and invited to participate. Those who are selected will need to commit to participate in the full three days of training.
The timeline for the application and registration process is as follows:
• March 28: Accepted applicants are notified and registration opens.
• April 7: Registration completed and $250 registration fee is due.
Apply by visiting https://www.tfaforms.com/5046594. For more information, visit ncruralcenter.org.
