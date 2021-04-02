Thanks to three new contracts awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation totaling more than $9.6 million, nearly 78 miles of roadway in Warren, Vance and Person counties will be resurfaced.

Carolina Sunrock of Raleigh was the low bidder and has been awarded all three contracts:

• Under and $2.77 million contract, crews will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 23.6 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Warren and Vance counties.

• Under a $3.9 million contract, crews will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 26.9 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Vance County.

• Under a $2.98 million contract, crews will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 27 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Person County.

Work can begin as soon as the end of April and must be complete by Nov. 1, 2022.