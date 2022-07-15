July is National Parks and Recreation Month. This year’s theme is “Rise Up.” Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a number of activities during the month of July for youth and adults.
• Craft-a-Palooza is $5 for a four-week session on Tuesdays
• Sports camps for football, basketball and softball are available for $15 or less per camp
• Pickleball clinics are offered for youth and adults
• Teen Challenge, held at the John Graham Gym on Tuesdays, is free of charge
• Parent’s Night Out will be held on July 29 from 5:30-10:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the website www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation#RiseUpJuly.
