The Lake Gaston Association seeks volunteers for its Habitat Enrichment Project to enhance native aquatic vegetation in Lake Gaston.
Since 2013, volunteers have worked with the Weed Control Council, NCSU Cooperative Extension, NC Wildlife Resource Commission and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to help repair, build and plant protective cages. Students can receive a letter from NCSU acknowledging volunteer hours.
Fenced in areas, called exclosures or cages, are constructed to protect and develop colonies of native vegetation. The cages protect the newly planted native vegetation from being eaten by herbivores, such as turtles and grass carp. Native vegetation provides habitat for fish and waterfowl, reduces shoreline erosion, replaces invasive plants, anchors sediment and improves water quality.
Work is scheduled in the following locations:
• Tuesday, June 21, at 9 a.m. at Granite Hall Shores, Shore Drive, Boydton, Va.
• Wednesday, June 22, at 9 a.m. at Poplar Creek Ramp, 10450 Hwy. Nine O Three, Bracey, Va.
• Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. at Salmons Landing, 129 Salmons Landing Rd., Littleton
For more information, contact Wally Sayko at wasay1943@gmail.com or 434-774-0715.
