The input and involvement of the local community will drive the development of a grocery store co-op which will be situated inside Mag’s Marketplace, the former site of the Just Save grocery store in Warrenton.
That was what owner Korita Steverson told local residents who attended a Community Interest Meeting on Saturday to learn more about the grocery store co-op concept and what it could bring to the area.
The parking lot at Mag’s Marketplace is being utilized as a site for a number of activities, including food distributions, community supply giveaways, food trucks, school supply giveaways and plate sale fundraisers.
It was announced Saturday that the Mag’s Marketplace project is moving forward with plans for the interior of the former Just Save building. A restaurant and bakery are expected to open there. There is also the potential for a coffee shop and possibly a diner.
Other features of the space include a community meeting room with full kitchen and several small business spaces.
At the heart of the project will be a co-op grocery store, tentatively to be called The Front Porch. Steverson said that this working title reflects the idea of community with a reference to how people used to meet and spend time together.
Discussion facilitator Carolyn Ross-Holmes, who is active with several local nonprofit organizations, said that the information meeting provided an opportunity for a general conversation about food and food access.
“Warrenton took a hit with the loss of Just Save,” she said.
Ross-Holmes said that cooperatives represent opportunities to pool resources together to help a community. She noted that while cooperatives are different from other forms of business, they still follow a business model in terms of development.
As much as possible, the food to be sold at the grocery co-op would come from local growers and producers. However, Ross-Holmes said that the food co-op initiative would not be in competition with the Warren County Farmers Market.
“It is not to compete with the Farmers Market, but complement it,” she said. “This can provide another resource (for farmers) to market their products.”
Organizers envision building a working relationship with the Farmers Market .
They also envision the co-op offering food grown and raised by farmers in Warren and surrounding counties. In addition, the cooperative concept would enable people of Warren and surrounding counties to play an active role in the co-op itself.
Ross-Holmes described the co-op as a consumer cooperative. Robert Steverson of Mag’s Marketplace referred to the “member owner” aspect of cooperatives.
“You have a part in this because you own part of it,” he said. “We want you to become a member and own a share. It will be yours.”
Organizers have partnered with a food cooperative initiative that has helped to launch more than 270 grocery cooperatives. While following a detailed plan to work toward opening day, organizers have formed a steering committee with more spaces for community members to become involved.
As plans move forward, Korita Steverson and others involved with the cooperative hope to make more community presentations and continue to reach out to local organizations and farmers.
Additional information meetings are expected to be held in the future.
For more information about the grocery cooperative, volunteering for the steering committee or requesting a presentation before a local group, contact Korita Steverson at korita@magsmarketplace.com or call 1-828-333-1388. Local residents are also invited to complete community surveys that will help in making plans for the grocery cooperative. A pdf of the survey is attached. Completed surveys should be emailed to the above address.
