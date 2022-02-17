The Warren County Board of Education voted unanimously on Feb. 8 for the local school district to continue its indoor mask mandate as part of a multi-layered approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Public school districts across North Carolina are required by state law to vote on their mask policies each month. The Warren County Board of Education first voted to implement an indoor mask mandate prior to the state of the current school year and has voted to continue the requirement each month that has followed.
According to the reapproved policy, face coverings will continued to be required inside all WCS buildings and on school system means of transportation.
Heather Lawing, Warren County Schools’ chief Communication and Engagement officer, presented a school system health update during the board’s Feb. 8 regular meeting. At that time, she said that Warren County Schools is continuing a multi-layered approach to reduce exposures, quarantines and cases.
“Working together, they will limit the spread of COVID-19 in the schools,” Lawing said.
She reported that Warren County Schools experienced a post-holiday spike in January with 39 cases among students and 15 among school system staff. However, case numbers dropped to four students and one staff member as of Feb. 7.
“The layered strategies have reduced exposures,” Lawing said.
She added that quarantines also saw a post-holiday spike in January, reaching a high of 458 students and 10 staff members. As of Feb. 7, the quarantine numbers dropped to 46 students and no staff members.
Warren County Schools has received other encouraging data, Lawing noted. She reported that since the start of the current school year through Feb. 7, 31 students and four employees exposed to COVID-19 avoided quarantine due to vaccination.
Lawing told board members that the school system continues to follow a number of prevention strategies: face mask requirement, vaccination requirement for staff members and student-athletes and the WeCare COVID-19 testing program.
The school system has added other protective measures, especially in relation to school cafeterias. Lawing said that medical-grade air purifiers have been installed in all cafeterias. Students follow a staggered lunch schedule with more space between students. Time in the cafeteria is limited as well.
All schools follow assigned seating in the cafeteria, a measure that Lawing believes will be especially helpful.
“It helps with contact tracing,” she said. “You don’t have to quarantine an entire class.”
Lawing also believes that the addition of a health coordinator position and a new COVID nurse, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, will further aid the school system.
She told board members that continuing the indoor mask requirement is recommended because the county transmission rate is still considered to be high.
As required by law, the board will vote on the school system mask policy again in March.
