The Ladies Day Out Ministry is planning a One Day Getaway October Outing to Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22.
A bus will leave the Roses parking lot in Henderson at 3 p.m. The trip is open to the public — men, women and all age groups.
The trip will include a buffet dinner with the trimmings at Barn Dinner Theatre and a presentation of the play, “Is There Life After 50?”
The cost of the trip is $100 per person, which includes meal, bus trip, play tickets, gratuity and tips.
A $50 deposit is required in advance, and the final payment is due by Sept. 19. Payment may be made by check, money order, cash or cash app. Payments should be mailed to Ruby Downey, 105 Downey Rd., Norlina, NC 27563. Cash app payments should be directed to $ScottArvella.
For more information or for reservations, contact Arvella Scott at 252-204-5096.
