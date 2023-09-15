St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Warrenton will host an Appreciation Lunch for Police, Firefighters, EMTs and First Responders on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon-2 p.m. on the parish grounds.
The church will like to show appreciation to and honor all those who work tirelessly to keep the citizens of Warren County safe and healthy.
An RSVP to 252-257-5605 would be appreciation. St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church is located at 842 US Hwy. 158 Business West, Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.