Victoria Dorge of Warren Early College High School is the 2021 recipient of the Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship.
Established in 1955 by a trust endowed by the late Aubrey Lee Brooks, these scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors from a 14-county area of North Carolina. This scholarship provides for an award of about one-half the cost of undergraduate education.
The Brooks Scholarship is valued at $12,000 and is renewable for three additional academic years.
Brooks Scholars may receive additional funding for summer internships, research, or travel abroad, and a one-time computer stipend of $2,500.The scholarship is renewable, provided the recipient has continued financial need, remains enrolled full-time at an eligible institution, maintains a 2.75 cumulative grade point average and good citizenship.
