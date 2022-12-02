The Gen-Z Youth (the Youth Group at Zion Church) is sponsoring a Christmas Shoppe and Community Thrift Store though the holidays.
The HOPE N.O.W. Christmas Shoppe & Thrift Store is located at 1719 US 1, Norlina, in the Wise community and will be open from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Operating hours are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Saturdays. The store will be closed Christmas weekend.
The goal is to give youth in the community some job training skills, teach personal responsibility, and provide low cost goods to the community for the holidays.
Proceeds will go to community service projects and provide seed funds to start a community endowment fund for Upper Warren County.
Donations of clothing, furniture, appliances, electronics, housewares and other items will be accepted.
Donation drop-offs can be made Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or at other times by appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.