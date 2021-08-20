North Carolina Cooperative Extension will provide two opportunities for G.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices) Certification Training in upcoming weeks.
The first session will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 U.S. Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The second session will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Vance County Regional Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Dr. Henderson. This training session will also include a tour of GRRO Farm, which is operated by Henry and Ardis Crews.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gap-readiness-workshop-tickets-16320664467 or call the Warren County Cooperative Extension office at 252-257-3640.
There is no cost to participate, and lunch is provided.
The registration deadline is Aug. 25.
