Warren County native Anthony Young, better known as A.Ray the Barber, won the Wild Style Design championship at the North Carolina Barber & Beauty Tradeshow in the fall and looks forward to more success at future competitions.
Young, the grandson of Lucy Dunlap, never dreamed that he would become a barber. After graduating from Warren County High School, he studied education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and began a teaching career.
Going to the barbershop was a regular part of Young’s routine to ensure that he always looked his best. That is, until the one time he received a haircut that left much to be desired.
Young bought some clippers and tried his hand at cutting his own hair.
“The first time was not so good,” he said.
Young persevered, and his haircut skills improved to the point that he was cutting the hair of family and friends, who encouraged him to attend barber school. However, Young lived in Greensboro, and the nearest barber school was in Winston-Salem. With everything going on in his life at the time, barber school had to be put on hold.
A few years afterward, Young moved to Warrenton and went to a local barbershop. The barber there said that there was a barber school in nearby Henderson. Young pursued this opportunity and graduated from Geter Barber College.
After graduation, Young began working at his instructor’s barbershop, Great Creation, working his way up to assistant manager.
Now licensed for six years, Young lives in Raleigh and divides his time between Eastside Barbershop in Henderson and The Bar Ber Shop in Wake Forest, where his clients include people from age 5 and up.
Young loves watching his youngest clients grow into their personalities as they reach the age of six or seven, and his loves being able to build friendships with older clients. Those close relationships are important in the lives of Young and his clients. Several clients attended Young’s wedding.
Young had no intention of entering a barber competition, but he received several compliments for a showcase haircut he did at an event. One of the people attending the event helped to promote the North Carolina Barber & Beauty Tradeshow in Raleigh and ultimately talked Young into participating.
He developed three preliminary designs for the competition and was able to practice them. However, a dream the night before the competition provided the design that he would create during the event. When Young awoke from his dream, he drew out his design while it was fresh in his mind. There was just one problem — there was no time to practice before the competition. He would have to executive the design from his dream to perfection on the first try.
Young admitted that he was nervous as he waited for the Wild Style Design competition to begin. That was the third event of the day. As he waited, he walked around to watch the other events and then went out of the venue several times. Then Young learned that his event was delayed.
“I was ready to get it over with,” he said.
Finally, when the Wild Style Design competition began, Young saw that there were no tall barber chairs that would have made styling easier for his tall frame. Instead, he improvised by having his client site on his clipper box.
For the first few minutes, things didn’t go so well. Judges were watching every detail, and the competition was being filmed.
“For the first five minutes, I was shaking and sweating,” Young said. “I couldn’t find my groove.”
Then he stepped back, blocked everything out and concentrated on his design. Barbers had one hour to execute their designs, but Young finished with time to spare. He used the remaining time to detail his cut and style.
When the winners were announced, Young heard the name of the barber he thought would win called for third place. That left him with what he thought was an excellent chance to bring home the trophy.
It was an emotional moment for Young as he heard his name called for first place.
“It immediately solidified that I belong as a barber,” he said.
Young plans to build upon his experience to return to the North Carolina Barber & Beauty Tradeshow this year and compete in two categories.
For him, becoming a barber allowed him to find his niche in life, and he is grateful for that, and the support of his wife, Courtney.
“I’ve been blessed by the Best,” Young said. “It took a long time to get to my purpose, but it was God’s perfect timing. I don’t take the failures for granted, but as lessons that were necessary to push me to what had been waiting for me. I encourage everyone to tap into your purpose and make the necessary changes to accomplish goals that are significant, not popular. And to my wife, Courtney, I love you!”
