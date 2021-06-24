Local horse enthusiasts have taken up a new sport and are on their way to making a name for themselves in the world of mounted archery after competing June 4-6 in the Tennessee Valley Archery Versatility Open. Held in Lewisburg, Tenn., the event was part of the International Horseback Archery Alliance World Grand Prix and was the first competition for several young people and Erin Erickson of Rockin’ E Ranch near the Warren Plains community.
“The sport has a growing youth population,” said Erickson, who runs the nonprofit Rockin’ Riders of Rockin’ E Ranch youth equestrian program. “It’s tons of fun.”
She said the local mounted archery team is the largest of its kind in the area, and the sport’s popularity is exploding.
Members of the Rockin’ Riders are used to speed events, but mounted archery is something new. They were introduced to the sport by clinician Elizabeth Tinnan after Annabelle Sharp and Charlotte Livengood, both of Warrenton, attended a clinic in Wake Forest.
They borrowed Tinnan’s equipment, learned what they needed to buy, purchased six bows and arrows, and Erickson scheduled a beginner clinic at her ranch in March with 16 participants, 12 of them youth.
Thinking they would be a good fit, Erickson said, Tinnan introduced the group to Rob Adams, of Ashland, Va. He was coaching his daughter, Arwen, a rising star in the mounted archery world, and the novice archers joined their club, Heart of a Warrior Mounted Archery.
“We’ve been practicing nearly every weekend ever since,” Erickson said.
Adams said his daughter, who was on her school’s archery team, came home one day and asked if she could shoot a bow from a horse.
“I don’t think that’s a thing,” he recalled saying.
He did some research, and sure enough, it was a thing.
Now, after just a few years, she’s one of the only nationally ranked juniors at age 13.
Arwen’s mother, Angie Adams, said her daughter got bit by the mounted archery bug at a clinic. Personally, she likes the sport because of the camaraderie and support the archers receive. She enjoys seeing a group of people supporting her daughter and cheering her on.
Getting ranked in the Top 30 this month took a lot of practicing, said Arwen Adams, who has always loved horses.
“They’re a part of my life,” she said.
What she enjoys about mounted archery is the support of her competitors, who are also her friends.
“We all want to beat each other, and we’re still so supportive of each other,” Arwen said. “There’s no conflict.”
“It’s really uplifting,” Angie added.
Arwen said she practices every day if she can, and twice a day close to competitions.
Here at home, the mounted archers who competed in Tennessee have only been at the sport for a few months and found themselves tested in the rain, having to make back shots and long ones, hit front and side targets and targets on the ground, all while staying seated hands-free on a galloping horse.
Caleb Willis of Norlina, who has been riding horses for 10 years, just started mounted archery in April. He placed third in the Skirmish in the Junior Division riding mule Grimm.
“You have to have fun and not think about where you place,” he said, “and ignore the pressure.”
The most experienced youth rider, with 16 years of experience, Sharp said the competition was fun and she thought of it as just another practice day.
“I had to mellow out for my horse not to feel my tension,” she said.
Riding Kahlua, Sharp competed in the Novice Division and placed second in the Skirmish and third in the Tower event.
Livengood, a rider for 7-8 years, competed on Dory in the Junior Division and found the event to be stressful. She placed third on the Hunt course.
Jessie Ann VanName, who has been riding less than three years, got a ranking score competing on Poot in the Junior Division, and Erickson competed on Clay in the Novice Division. She placed first in Skirmish and third on the Hunt course.
The Oakville Hunt Club helped sponsor the trip, and Erickson is looking for sponsors for upcoming competitions to Virginia in July, Tennessee in October, and Florida in November. To make a donation, contact Erin Erickson at 252-287-6594 or click the Donate button online at rockineriders.com.
Rockin’ E Ranch will host another mounted archery clinic with Elizabeth Tinnan the first weekend in October. For more information, contact Erickson or visit the Rockin’ E Ranch Horse Training & Boarding Facebook page.
