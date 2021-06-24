Participants in the Tennessee Valley Archery Versatility Open held earlier this month included Warren County members of the Heart of a Warrior Mounted Archery club. Pictured from left to right: Arwen Adams; Caleb Willis and Jessie Ann VanName and Erin Erickson, all of Warren County; kneeling, Rob Adams; clinician and event host Elizabeth Tinnan; Charlize Colon; Annabelle Sharp of Warren County; Morgan Charpiat; Charlotte Livengood of Warren County; and Wyatt Jennings. Arwen and Rob Adams are club founders from Ashland, Va.