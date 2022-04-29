After an April 11 presentation at the Warren County Memorial Library, WRAL’s Scott Mason, known as the Tar Heel Traveler, returned to the county several days later, this time to film a segment about the Warren County Community Center.
The building, at 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, was constructed between 1934 and 1936 using some 80,000 bricks handmade by local African-American citizens during a time when only whites could use the restroom facilities in downtown Warrenton. School teacher Winnie B. Williams is credited with bringing the community together — both blacks and whites — to construct the building to provide not only restrooms, but also a public meeting space, library and recreation space for African-Americans when there was nowhere else to meet those needs.
Shauna Williams, president of the Community Center Board of Trustees, wanted Mason to produce a segment about the Center years. Several weeks ago, she was in the library when she saw information about Mason’s upcoming program at the library. Williams and Magnolia Clanton, Center Board of Trustees treasurer, attended the program.
Afterward, Williams introduced herself to Mason and talked about the Community Center. Mason expressed interest, and plans were made for interviews and filming on April 14.
Williams said that Mason asked about visuals that reflect today’s Community Center activities. When she talked about fundraisers, gospel singing and the annual Black History Month Program, Mason expressed interest in the gospel singing, asking if local people who sing gospel music could participate in the filming. Fraser Williams quickly organized several members of the MLK Ensemble, who presented selections during the taping.
Williams indicated that Mason interviewed her after the MLK Ensemble performed. Williams outlined the Community Center’s beginnings, saying that Winnie B. Williams organized a meeting to make plans for the Community Center by sending postcards to local residents. A total of 96 people, both blacks and whites, came together on Christmas Day in 1933 to form the Center’s first board of trustees. Williams described the Community Center as a community-wide project reflecting the determination and tenacity of its trustees.
“It is a good example for people today,” she said. “If they could do that back then….”
Williams also described the goals of today’s board of trustees as efforts to rehabilitate the building continue. Goals include developing a museum at the Community Center to highlight its history and the history of African-Americans in Warren County and having the Center listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Williams said that Mason also interviewed several other members of the board of trustees, including Joyce Long, Vice President Felton Davis and Patricia Russell. Ten of the 14 members of the board of trustees were present.
Filming also included the board’s discussion about building rehabilitation plans, images of the exterior and interior of the Community Center and drone footage.
Williams said she was notified Friday afternoon that the segment about the Community Center will air on Wednesday, May 4, at 5:55 p.m. and will be available on the WRAL website, wral.com, later the same evening.
Williams is grateful for the opportunity for people outside Warren County to learn the history of the Community Center and the determination of the people who made its construction possible.
“I feel that it is a little-known gem,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.