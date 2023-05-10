The Rotary Club of Warrenton continues its longtime focus on literacy with its Book Exchange program, which allows the community to enjoy books at no cost to them and to share books they have read with others.
In the past, the local Rotary Club presented dictionaries to third-graders in the community. However, because online research is widely used among students today, club members sought other ways to help area residents.
“Then we thought about literacy in general,” Rotary Club of Warrenton President-elect Roger Griesinger stated.
Rotary Club members partnered with the Friends of the Library programs supporting the Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton and the Littleton Library. Together, they developed the idea for the Book Exchange.
The concept is simple.
“Bring a book from home and swap it for something in the box,” Griesinger said.
The books that are available to the community aren’t exactly placed in plain boxes, though. Instead, interested readers should look for a small cabinet or piece of furniture with shelving, along with the Rotary Club name and symbol at the following locations:
• Tar Heel Tire Sales & Services, 130 Tar Heel Ave., Warrenton
• Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café, 123 Hyco St., Norlina
• Family Foot Clinic, P.C., 702 Plank Rd., South Hill, Va.
• Warren County Department of Social Services, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton
• Warren County Memorial Library (maintained by Friends of the Library), 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
The Warren County Department of Social Services focuses on children’s books. Other locations offer books for both children and adults. There is one other Book Exchange cabinet that needs a home.
Griesinger noted that about every month, the Rotary Club moves books to different locations and brings in fresh books so that people will have an opportunity to enjoy a greater variety of titles.
Club members are also working with Warren County Schools to provide books for third-graders in the reading program. Griesinger said that for the past two years, two titles have been presented each year. Classroom sets include books for students and related educational materials for teachers to help enhance student comprehension of the material.
The Rotary Club of Warrenton hopes to continue the third-grade program and expand it to include the fourth grade, Griesinger said. Club members are thinking about expanding the program to include grades one through five in the future.
As the local Rotary Club plans for the years ahead, members hope that its Book Exchange will inspire more people of all ages to love reading.
Community organizations who need books for programs similar to the Book Exchange may write to: Rotary Club of Warrenton, PO Box 441, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.