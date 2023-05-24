A resident of the Afton-Elberon area succumbed to injuries sustained in a structure fire early Friday morning.
Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Andrews told the newspaper that a call came in at 2:24 a.m. on May 19 to a structure fire at a Bluegrass Drive address.
When Andrews arrived at the scene, he could see fire in the living room of a singlewide mobile home and a person in the yard who indicated that someone was still inside the home.
Firefighters found an unconscious person at the back of the house and were able to get that person out. CPR was performed; however, the victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.
Fire departments responding to the call included Afton-Elberon, Cokesbury, Epsom, Warrenton Rural and Inez. Warren County Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Andrews said that the there were no smoke detectors in the mobile home. He urged all Warren County residents to check their smoke detectors. Andrews said that those who do not have smoke detectors should contact their local fire department or the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office.
