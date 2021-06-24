Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department reached another milestone in its history as the department celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a recent open house.
Before the department was founded in 1981, the fire departments closest to the Churchill and Five Forks communities were Macon and Hawtree. Fire Chief Robby Ross previously said.
The department was founded in 1981, but can trace its origins to an informal meeting on Dec. 6, 1980. A group of community residents gathered in the late Selby Benton’s office at Lake Gaston Estates to talk about forming a fire department.
Founding members of the department included the following: Carl Lynch, Allan Adcock, Ray Robinson, Becky Robinson, Everette King, Danny Bland, Reavis Lynch, Billy Harris, Stith Walker, Tom Emery, Cecil Pope, Harry Leete, Grover Lynch, Dewey Harmon, Jim Ward, Jack Grove, Jerry Hessler, David Lynch, Kenneth Smith, Larry Collier, Ed Bland, S.O. Potter, Ricky Lynch, Clayton Elliott, Frank Twitty and George Robinson.
The department cleared land for its fire station in May 1981 and moved into the building in December 1982.
Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department has logged a number of achievements since that time. In 2002, the department opened a substation on Nocarva Road in the Lake Gaston area to serve subdivisions on the lake. The department completed a 4,800-square-foot expansion in 2008, adding new bays for its trucks. Churchill-Five Forks added a fire rescue boat to its fleet in 2019.
Founding member Carl Lynch was the department’s first fire chief, serving in that position from 1981-88. The next chief was John Macon, who served from 1988-90.
Robby Ross has served as fire chief since 1990 and has been a member of Churchill-Five Forks since May 1982 after his brother, Tommy, a member of the fire department, invited him to a meeting. In December 2020, the department honored Ross for serving a fire chief for 30 years.
He noted that 32 people currently are members of the department or serve in its auxiliary.
The recent open house celebrating the department’s 40th Anniversary combined a focus on safety information with a festival atmosphere. Churchill-Five Forks displayed its apparatus and other fire equipment, offering tours to the public. Community members could also view a range of safety items, and NC Wildlife provided safety information related to boating and the lake.
Activities included a raffle, craft sale and a number of foods, such as barbecue, hot dogs and baked goods. The Roanoke Valley Corvette Club held a car show on the fire department grounds.
Event organizers expressed gratitude to the community for participating in the recent open house and for their ongoing support for the fire department.
