As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across North Carolina, the Warren County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to continue virtual learning into early January.
The decision came during the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Local students have been out of the classroom since the state’s schools closed in early spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren County Schools has solely utilized virtual learning this school year.
School system officials continue to monitor COVID-19 case trends and how school districts in surrounding counties are responding to the pandemic.
Recently, Warren County Schools conducted online staff and parent surveys to gain additional input about whether in-person instruction should resume.
During Monday’s meeting, School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart told the board that the parent survey was reopened to seek additional responses. In total, 689 parents representing 66 percent of the student population completed the survey. Stewart said that 66.62 percent of responding parents said that they would not allow their children to return to school.
He told the board that as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Carolina, Granville County Schools has moved back to virtual learning, and that Halifax County and Weldon City Schools will continue remote learning into the next semester.
Stewart also noted that when Warren County High School began basketball tryouts on Monday, 13 boys and no girls showed up to fill the school’s three teams.
The school system’s reentry committee, which consists of Central Office administrators, directors, coordinators, principals and Warren County Health Director Dr. Brake, continues to meet on a regular basis to review pandemic trends and develop plans in preparation for whenever students return to class.
Stewart said that when the committee recently voted on whether in-person learning should resume in January, 16 members voted “no,” while five voted “yes.” He added that the school system has received comments from parents on both sides of the ongoing debate.
During a work session last week, the board heard reports from medical officials who emphasized the importance of wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently in order to keep students and staff members safe when schools reopen.
At the time, board members asked if it would be possible to offer in-person learning for students whose parents wanted them to return to school, while maintaining virtual learning for other students. Warren County Schools officials indicated that even though preparations for the students’ return had been ongoing for months, additional planning would be needed. For example, bus routes would have to be adjusted to handle situations when only a handful of students would be in class.
In voting to continue virtual learning for the time being, the board indicated that it will reconsider its decision in January. Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame emphasized the need for parents to make sure that their children are logging on for their classes every day and contacting the school system about any problems.
