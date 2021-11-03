Warren County High School graduate and Littleton resident James Fitts repaired the chimney at a historic Warrenton home last fall. Around a year later, he completed a project to repair a chimney at the historic Harris-Frazier House in Louisburg.
Inspired by the work of his grandfather, Roosevelt Lee, to become a stone mason, Fitts learned masonry while at WCHS from the late W.E. Exum, a longtime masonry instructor revered locally and beyond for his skill and knowledge. Fitts established his masonry business soon after graduating from WCHS in 1985. The late Joel Scott Parrish served as his mentor. Together, they repaired many Jacob Holt houses in Warren County.
Last year, Fitts repaired the cookhouse chimney on the grounds of the historic Gloster-Hill-Crosson-Boyd house on Ridgeway Street in Warrenton. Since then, his work has taken him to the areas of Macon, Embro and Five Forks and included construction of chimneys and stone walls.
Fitts began the chimney repair project at the Harris-Frazier House in July and completed it in late October. The chimney showed several structural issues caused primarily by the growth of roots and vines growing into the chimney. Fitts found that the foundation was crumbling, and the chimney was leaning away from the house. Deterioration had progressed to the point that the chimney was about to fall.
Fitts had to remove roots which had grown halfway up the chimney. The repair project included digging a footing at the bottom of the chimney and pouring casting material in other to stabilize the foundation and close in the gap between the chimney and the house.
To replace crumbling stones in the chimney, Fitts tried to match the original building materials as much as possible. To do this, he gathered stones around the fields surrounding the house.
Fitts ground out the chimney’s old joints, removed some of the old stones, cut stones found on the property before placing and grouting them.
Since completing the chimney project, Fitts continues work on a stone wall in the Embro area and other masonry projects. In addition to walls and chimneys, Fitts also constructs Koi ponds.
The Harris-Frazier House is now the home of the Pace family. Tina Pace, a descendant of the Fraziers, said that the house was built by the Harris family around 1850 and has been in the Frazier family since 1913.
She noted that the chimney which Fitts repaired was one of two identical chimneys which once stood at the house. However, the other chimney was encased in concrete.
Pace said that she was extremely happy to find a stone mason in the area to complete the repair work.
