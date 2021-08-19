Warren County Schools is working to finalize its preparations for its virtual learning programs as Aug. 23, the day most local students will begin the 2021-22 school year, rapidly approaches.
Plans for the upcoming year were discussed during the Warren County Board of Education’s Aug. 10 regular monthly meeting.
After North Carolina public schools closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County teachers utilized alternative resources such as instructional packets, phone conversations and virtual communications, when available, to finish the school year.
As preparations were made for last school year, the pandemic showed no signs of lessening. Warren County Schools turned to virtual instruction, which allowed teachers and students to maintain an academic schedule that was as “normal” as possible during an unprecedented time.
Students had the option to return to in-person learning in the spring of this year. However, virtual learning remained critical since many students followed a schedule that combined days in the classroom with days at home learning virtually. In addition, 1.299 students remained in virtual learning for the entire year, according to school system data.
In June, School System Chief Academic Officer Chelsa Jennings discussed Warren County Schools’ plans to develop an ongoing virtual learning program with the board of education, noting that applications for the 2021-22 school year would be accepted until June 25.
During the board’s meeting last week, Jennings reported that a total of 75 applications were received: 22 for elementary grades, 25 for middle grades, and 28 for high school.
However, school system administrators realize that interest in the virtual learning program could increase if cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue on an upward trend.
During the public comments portion of last week’s meeting, Board Chairwoman Jennifer Sims read electronically-submitted public comments from two parents concerned about the spread of the Delta variant. Both noted that COVID-19 case numbers were low at the time applications for the virtual learning program were being accepted. They originally wanted their children to return to the classroom setting, but became concerned when COVID-19 cases increased in recent weeks. The parents asked if the virtual learning program could still be an option for their children.
She said that teachers for the virtual learning program would be dedicated just to virtual instruction, meaning that classroom teachers would not have to juggle in-person and virtual instruction at the same time.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton said that these concerns are to be expected and indicated that the school system would be willing to consider adding a limited number of students to the virtual learning program.
“As cases go up, we can anticipate that families will be interested in virtual learning,” he said. “We will consider these on a case by case basis. I believe we can accommodate a modest number of requests.”
As Warren County Schools continues to monitor COVID-19 trends, parents who have already applied to the virtual learning program will be receiving additional information soon.
Jennings said that principals are reviewing data files for potential students and providing input that will include determining which students will be really successful in the virtual learning setting. An open house for parents and students will be held to provide a closer look into the virtual learning program.
“We will be ready Aug. 23,” Jennings said.
