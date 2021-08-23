Brooke Simpson's family and friends will host a watch party for the Tuesday, Aug. 24, live competition of "America's Got Talent" at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Grounds, 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
Because the show begins at 8 p.m., it is recommended that those planning to attend arrive around 7:30 p.m.
Refreshments and Brooke Simpson "America's Got Talent" T-shirts will be available.
Face masks and social distancing are recommended.
