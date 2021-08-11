Warren County Assistant Director of Community & Economic Development Ken Krulik will conclude his 14-year career with the county this fall as he moves toward retirement from the public sector after nearly 30 years in the field of planning.
He will be retiring after 22 years in the North Carolina system. Krulik’s last day with Warren County government will be Oct. 1.
His work in the local area began in 1999, when he began working with the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments. In that capacity, Krulik worked on a number of projects for the town of Norlina, including its land use plan and extraterritorial jurisdiction. He remained with the COG for four years before he began work in planning with Vance County government.
Krulik joined Warren County government in September 2007. He counts updating county ordinances and upgrading Geographic Information System maps among the county’s greatest planning achievements since that time. However, he considers countywide zoning as the most significant — and most rewarding.
“(Countywide zoning) can better protect property owners and property while offering an increased development potential,” Krulik said.
While he will move from a career in the public sector this fall, Krulik plans to continue to utilize his certifications and training through work in the private sector. This could include part-time services for Warren County if needed.
Krulik said that work in planning is challenging by its nature, but described his career with Warren County as very rewarding.
“I have formed great working relationships and friendships that I want to continue,” he said. “It was a tough decision (to resign), but I thought it was best for this phase of my life.”
County Manager Vincent Jones described Krulik as “one of the faces of Warren County” who often have the role of welcoming prospective business developers and individuals to the county while providing information they need in order to settle here.
“As planning director and now assistant director of Community and Economic Development, the department serves as our front door for many residents, because it is where you go for permits and often advice on the initial steps you need to take when you are working on new home or business project,” he said.
Jones added that the role of Krulik and everyone else associated with planning with zoning has become especially important with the implementation of countywide zoning.
“Planning is the first place our residents or business community turn to when determining if the existing zoning is appropriate for any project that you may be working on,” Jones said. “Ken’s expertise was invaluable in helping us make that transition.”
The county manager is appreciative that Krulik has offered to provide assistance to Warren County in the future if needed.
“I know that he is excited about his next chapter, and I’m thankful for his years of service to the county,” Jones said. “I also appreciate his willingness to help us out after his retirement as we continue to work even harder on making sure we are more open, welcome and accessible to our residents and business community.”
