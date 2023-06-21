LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Research Triangle Park President & CEO Scott Levitan, and RTP Senior Manager of Strategic Engagement Sarah Chick visit Warrenton on Monday. Pictured in the Main Street space that will become the home of a small grocery store operated by Henderson Fruit and Produce are, from the left, Warrenton Town Commissioner Al Fleming, Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie, Scott Levitan, Sarah Chick and Warrenton Town Commissioner Margaret Britt.