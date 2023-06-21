Research Triangle Park President & CEO Scott Levitan was in Warrenton on Monday to visit Frontier Warren and its former co-working space, which will become a small grocery store.
He was joined by RTP Senior Manager of Strategic Engagement Sarah Chick to learn about how the partnership with the Research Triangle Foundation has helped entrepreneurs and small businesses over the past several years and to determine what challenges local people who want to start or grow businesses face.
“We appreciate what you’ve done,” Levitan said. “This is wonderful.”
In 2020, two vacant storefronts on Warrenton’s Main Street opened for Frontier Warren. One of them, located at 136 South Main, features office spaces. The other, located at 140 South Main, served as Frontier Warren’s co-working space and a place for training sessions, county meetings and community events. This second building is now in the process of being transformed into a small grocery store operated by Henderson Fruit and Produce.
The Frontier Warren project was made possible through a partnership with the Research Triangle Foundation, which oversees Research Triangle Park. It was the first partnership in RTP’s 60-year history.
As Levitan and Chick met at Warrenton Town Hall with representatives of the Warrenton Board of Commissioners and Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie said that the Frontier Warren building that houses office spaces has been in demand since its opening.
“Frontier Warren has been fully leased since the get-go,” he said.
Current Frontier Warren tenants include: Alonzo Fitts, home health, in the space since Dec. 1, 2021; Eric Copeland, outdoor startup business, Sept. 1, 2022; Crystal Myrick, Warrenist.com, March 1, 2021; Frontier Natural Gas, utility, March 1, 2020; Tammy Minzel, insurance, March 1, 2021; Sylvia Dunston, senior services, Aug. 1, 2022; KCS Realty, real estate, Dec. 1, 2021; and Lamont Dozier (proposed), July 1, 2023.
Davie added that the co-working space has been the site of many events, such as rural entrepreneurship training, live streaming, Global Entrepreneurship Week activities, lunch and learn classes, yoga, Vance-Granville Community College classes, Ice House Entrepreneurship classes, bonsai classes and community events.
The building which housed the co-working space will soon become the home of a small grocery store operated by Henderson Fruit and Produce. Davie described recruiting a grocery store for Warrenton as a huge milestone. Since Just Save closed in 2018, recruiting a grocery store to Warrenton has been a top priority for the Warrenton Town Board.
Davie also told Levitan and Chick that Warrenton won the NC League of Municipalities’ Local Leadership Foundation’s Collaboration Award in 2022 for the Frontier Warren initiative.
Duncan described the office spaces available at Frontier Warren as great locations for starting businesses. Davie noted that a number of Ice House Class graduates have started businesses there.
However, Dunan added, entrepreneurs face challenges when they want to expand from the Frontier Warren office space to a separate building.
“There is limited real estate here, and people may not have the capital to renovate (a building),” she said.
Discussion included identifying grants and initiatives to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses through the phases of business development, expansion and beyond. However, Duncan noted that rural areas like Warren County face disadvantages over more urban areas in obtaining grants. For example, she said, in a rural area, someone who becomes a farmer could be considered an entrepreneur. However, to organizations in urban areas who offer grants for entrepreneurs, the farmer would not fit the definition, Duncan said.
As the discussion continued, Davie and Duncan said that the people who have worked to build small businesses, farms and other operations in the local area have created marketing opportunities to attract other people and businesses to Warrenton and Warren County.
Levitan and Chick described resources available through Research Triangle Park for communities and entrepreneurs.
Following the meeting at Warrenton’s Town Hall, Davie, Duncan and several town commissioners accompanied Levitan and Chick on a tour of the future home of the small grocery store and the Frontier Warren building that houses office spaces.
